Sushant Singh Rajput's Kedarnath was released five years ago, yet the memories of the film remain incredibly vivid and fresh. His exceptional performance in the film still resonates deeply. Now, a video circulating online reveals Sushant Singh Rajput's Bandra apartment, transformed into Mansoor's one-bedroom home, illustrating his dedication to immerse himself in the character's world before his shoot. Even, actress Sara Ali Khan recently shared a video on December 8, offering glimpses of their shoot locations. Sara Ali Khan Fondly Reminisces 5-Year Journey Since Kedarnath Debut, Pays Tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput in Heartfelt Instagram Post (Watch Video).

Sushant Singh Rajput's Bandra Apartment:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kushal Zaveri (@kushalz)

