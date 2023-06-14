Fukrey clocked 10 years on June 14, 2023. The film that starred Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Ali Fazal, Richa Chadha among others, came together to celebrate the film’s tenth anniversary. A special screening of the film was held where the entire cast came together. During the event, the husband and wife duo, Ali and Richa, displayed sweet PDA. They were seen giving a peck on each other’s cheeks. Fukrey Celebrates 10 Year Anniversary as Pulkit Samrat, Ali Fazal, and Richa Chadha Reunite.
Sweetest PDA
At Fukrey Reunion
Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha Cutest Moment at Fukrey 10 years Celebration.#alifazal #RichaChadha #FukreyCelebration #Fukre10years #Richa #Alifazalkissricha pic.twitter.com/LxBOBTU6xX
— Crazy 4 Bollywood 💙 (@crazy4bolly) June 13, 2023
The Adorable Couple
Media MADNESS on Another Level When Richa Chadha KISS Ali Fazal and In Return Ali Fazal Did This#alifazal #richachaddha #fukrey #bollywood #lifestyle #entertainment #zoomnews #trending #fashion #photography #news #short pic.twitter.com/7amK3K1f8a
— Zoom News (@Zoom_News_India) June 14, 2023
(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)