Fukrey clocked 10 years on June 14, 2023. The film that starred Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Ali Fazal, Richa Chadha among others, came together to celebrate the film’s tenth anniversary. A special screening of the film was held where the entire cast came together. During the event, the husband and wife duo, Ali and Richa, displayed sweet PDA. They were seen giving a peck on each other’s cheeks. Fukrey Celebrates 10 Year Anniversary as Pulkit Samrat, Ali Fazal, and Richa Chadha Reunite.

Sweetest PDA

Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

At Fukrey Reunion

The Adorable Couple

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)