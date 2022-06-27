Alia Bhatt recently posted a picture on Instagram of her and her beau Ranbir Kapoor at the hospital with a sonogram that was covered by a heart. This was her way of announcing that she is pregnant with their first child. Recently Bombay Times posted a video after the pregnancy announcement of Rishi Kapoor's advice to his son Ranbir Kapoor when it comes to being a father and the mother of his child. Alia Bhatt Pregnant: Ranbir Kapoor’s Sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni Congratulates The Couple, Says ‘My Babies Are Having A Baby’.

Watch Video Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bombay Times (@bombaytimes)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)