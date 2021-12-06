Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora are back home from their romantic vacay. The duo spent quality time together at the tropical paradise, Maldives. From posting selfies to sharing pics of the spectacular views to sharing videos of their workouts in the pool, the couple did have a great time. The lovebirds were spotted last evening at the Mumbai Airport. Arjun looked cool in his casual avatar, whereas his ladylove stunned in a sexy tube top with ripped denims that she paired with an oversized jacket.

Arjun Kapoor And Malaika Arora

View this post on Instagram A post shared by yogen shah (@yogenshah_s)

Hotties In Town

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

