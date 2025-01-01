Aryan Khan, the eldest son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, welcomed New Year 2025 alongside his rumoured girlfriend, the stunning Brazilian model and actress Larissa Bonesi. The pair attended a glamorous New Year’s Eve soirée hosted by Aryan’s own brand last night. In the videos going viral online, Aryan could be seen exuding understated elegance, donning black trousers, a crisp white tee and a navy blazer, complemented by silver sneakers that added a contemporary edge. Larissa, on the other hand, radiated glamour in a dazzling pink mini-dress, her presence lighting up the New Year event. The alleged couple made separate arrivals at the venue. ‘Let’s Go Party’: Shehnaaz Gill Wishes Fans Happy New Year 2025 in Style, Shares Gorgeous Pics on Instagram.

Aryan Khan Papped Arriving at New Year Party in Mumbai

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

Aryan Khan's Rumoured GF Larissa Bonesi at New Year Bash

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

