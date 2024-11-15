Shahid Kapoor and Pooja Entertainment's mythological epic, Ashwatthama: The Saga Continues, has been put on hold due to escalating costs and logistical challenges. Initially budgeted at a staggering INR 500 crore, the project's expenses have skyrocketed during the pre-production phase. A source revealed to Mid-Day, "The project's scale was enormous...But as we began working out the logistics and coordinating shoots across international locations, it became clear that staying within budget would be a serious challenge." The source further revealed that the financial burdens faced by Pooja Entertainment, owned by Vashu Bhagnani and Jackky Bhagnani, have further exacerbated the budgetary constraints on Ashwatthama. Shahid Kapoor at IIFA 2024: ‘Deva’ Star Shares Stunning Monochrome Videos and Pics From Dance Rehearsals That Are Unmissable!

'Ashwatthama' Movie Shelved?

Shahid Kapoor's 'Ashwatthama' Announcement Post

