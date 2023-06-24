The makers of Bawaal had only shared that the Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor led film will premiere in July on Amazon Prime Video. Now as per reports, the film will premiere on the streaming platform on July 27, which means a day before Karan Johar’s film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The family entertainer starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt is all set to hit the theatres on July 28. However, an official announcement on the release date of Bawaal is awaited. Bawaal: Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor’s Film to Premiere on Amazon Prime Video in July!

Bawaal Release Date

#Bawaal DATE IS LOCKED... Nitesh Tiwari's romantic comedy starring #VarunDhawan and #JanhviKapoor will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on JULY 27 — a day before Karan Johar's family entertainer #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani releases in theatres... Official announcement on the way! — Rahul Raut (@Rahulrautwrites) June 24, 2023

