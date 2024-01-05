Actor BS Avinash is popularly known for his role in the KGF franchise. His latest Instagram post featuring Bobby Deol has taken the internet by storm. The two actors, who will reportedly be sharing screen space in Suriya’s upcoming film Kanguva, are seen flaunting their fit and fabulous bodies in this gym picture. While posting this photo, Avinash mentioned in the caption, “Always inspired by the performer in him and now I grow even fonder because of his humility @iambobbydeol Sir.” Bobby Deol in Kanguva? Actor to Make Tamil Debut in Suriya-Starrer as Main Antagonist - Reports

Bobby Deol And BS Avinash

View this post on Instagram A post shared by B.s. Avinash (@avinashbs)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)