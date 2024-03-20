Filmmaker Boney Kapoor faces legal trouble over unpaid bills totalling Rs 1 crore for equipment used to produce Maidaan, starring Ajay Devgn. Meherafrin Investments Private Limited filed the case, claiming Kapoor and co-producers delayed payment since December 2020. Despite repeated follow-ups, no dues were settled. The complainant resorted to legal action after receiving no response to their notice. Kapoor countered, stating the dues amount to Rs 63 lakh and vowed to settle them before the film's Eid release, attributing the delay to COVID-19. He labelled the accusation an attempt to pressure him unfairly. Boney Kapoor Meets Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to Discuss Noida Film City Project (View Pic).

Boney Kapoor Accused Of Not Paying Rs 1 Crore Dues

A commercial suit has been filed against a renowned #Bollywood film producer #BoneyKapoor over the non-payment of an outstanding bill of nearly R1-Cr with interest to a vendor, who facilitated camera-related equipment for shooting the upcoming flick of Ajay Devgn-starrer #Maidaan pic.twitter.com/PCSsXsRFw9 — Diwakar Sharma (@DiwakarSharmaa) March 20, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)