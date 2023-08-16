The title track for Dono, sung by Armaan Malik and musical trio Shankar Ehsaan Loy is now out! In the video Rajveer Deol, who will be making his Bollywood debut with this film, is seen constantly reminiscing of his time spent with Paloma Dhillon, and the times they shared as a couple and fell in love. At the end, the two get up from the beautiful beach they were seen sitting at in the Dono's poster as well. Dono: Sunny Deol Shares First Look Poster of Son Rajveer's Bollywood Debut.

Watch Dono Title Track Video Here:

