Esmayeel Shroff died today at Mumbai’s Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital. Aged 62, he was known for his works for directing movies such as Ahista Ahista, Bulandi, Thodi Si Bewafai among others. Padmini Kolhapure has mourned the demise of the veteran filmmaker. Sharing a picture of him, she mentioned in her post, “A man of few words .. a film maker , a person of action rather than words !” Esmayeel Shroff Dies; Veteran Director Was Known for Films Like Thodisi Bewafaii, Bulundi Among Others.

Padmini Kolhapure Mourns Demise Of Esmayeel Shroff

View this post on Instagram A post shared by padminikolhapure (@padminikolhapure)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)