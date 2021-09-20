Sonu Sood, who has been providing assistance to those in need amid the ongoing pandemic through his charitable trust, was a question in a tax evasion case. Talking to the media, he pointed out that he has handed over all the necessary details to the authorities and talked about how he has nothing to hide.

Check Out What He Told ANI:

Everything is in process & in front of everyone. We've given all details to everyone. They'll do their job & I'll do mine. I'll even become a brand ambassador if you call me in Rajasthan, Gujarat, Punjab: Actor Sonu Sood on recent 'survey' by the Income Tax dept at his residence pic.twitter.com/IKSuZ4kvVx — ANI (@ANI) September 20, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)