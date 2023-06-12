The much-awaited teaser of the highly anticipated film Gadar 2 was released today, leaving the Twitterverse in awe of Sunny Deol's sensational comeback as the iconic character, Tara Singh. Netizens flooded social media platforms with overwhelming appreciation for the actor's power-packed performance, proving that the Gadar franchise continues to hold a special place in the hearts of Indian cinema enthusiasts. Gadar 2 Teaser: Sunny Deol Returns As Tara Singh in the Anticipated Sequel (Watch Video).

Check Out The Reactions Here:

I saw the teaser of #Gadar2Teaser #Gadar2 . It is a highly energetic 🔥🔥 teaser. Most thing now songs are good and not everywhere VFX used then it breaks all box-office records 🔥🔥. pic.twitter.com/TSwfKo8VIF — Shivam Kumar Singh (@cutexshivam) June 12, 2023

Most awaited #Gadar2Teaser is out now on @ZeeStudios_ Official YouTube channel. @iamsunnydeol sir is coming to bang the box office on 11 August ❤️ All the very best to the entire team of #Gadar2 .@ameesha_patel#SunnyDeol #Gadar2 pic.twitter.com/TT2bavakSX — vasu Singhal (@vasuSin80357277) June 12, 2023

