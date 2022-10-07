Goodbye is a family entertainer written and directed by Vikas Bahl. It features an ensemble cast with Amitabh Bachchan, Rashmika Mandanna and Neena Gupta playing the lead roles. The film, which released in theatres today, has opened to positive reviews from critics. It has been labelled as a heartwarming tale that showcases how a simple family copes up grief after the loss of a loved one. Take a look at what critics have to say about the movie Goodbye. Goodbye Movie Review: A Phenomenal Amitabh Bachchan and a Wonderful Rashmika Mandanna Strike the Right Emotional Notes!

Koimoi – Amitabh Bachchan as an actor is evolving even at the age of 80 and with the megastar status only makes me respect him more with each passing day. Neena Gupta is what we are exploring as the film happens. Rashmika Mandanna gives an earnest performance and it is a tough place to be because she shares the most screen time with Bachchan.

Times of India – Goodbye is not an easy watch if you have lost a parent or are dealing with an ailing one. The thought is universal and moves you to tears but the execution struggles to establish a tone.

Firstpost – The emotional roller-coaster will make you smile, laugh and cry with every character making a special place in our hearts. Goodbye is a family treat, which is not to be missed.

News18 – A little over 2 hours long, the film is able to capture the tumultuous relationship shared by members of a family that comes to the fore after the unfortunate death of the mother.

