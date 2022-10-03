Singer Falguni Pathak, also known as Dandiya Queen, is celebrating Navratri in the city and there have been many celebs who joined her for the celebration. Last evening Hrithik Roshan was seen along with her enjoying garba. Pictures and videos of the Vikram Vedha actor celebrating the festival with Falguni and fans have gone viral across social media platforms. Check it out now! Falguni Pathak Releases New Navratri Track Called ‘Vasaladi’.

Hrithik Roshan And Falguni Pathak

Garba Night In Mumbai

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Vikram Vedha Actor Seeking Blessings

