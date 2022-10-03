Singer Falguni Pathak, also known as Dandiya Queen, is celebrating Navratri in the city and there have been many celebs who joined her for the celebration. Last evening Hrithik Roshan was seen along with her enjoying garba. Pictures and videos of the Vikram Vedha actor celebrating the festival with Falguni and fans have gone viral across social media platforms. Check it out now! Falguni Pathak Releases New Navratri Track Called ‘Vasaladi’.

Hrithik Roshan And Falguni Pathak

hrithik roshan x falguni pathak love to see this pic.twitter.com/aZMjV3cJDc — Pearl (@pearl_parekh) October 2, 2022

Garba Night In Mumbai

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Vikram Vedha Actor Seeking Blessings

Vedha starts the visit by first taking the blessings! ❤️ Glimpses of Hrithik Roshan's visit to one of the biggest Garba events in India, 'Navratri with Falguni Pathak', at Borivali, Mumbai! #VikramVedha In Cinemas Now! BOOK YOUR TICKETS NOW: pic.twitter.com/RbouaYLzF2 — Vikram Vedha Updates (@VVfilmupdates) October 2, 2022

