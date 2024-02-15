Ileana D'Cruz, who recently embraced motherhood, has been regularly sharing glimpses of her journey with her son Koa Phoenix Dolan. On the occasion of Valentine's Day, the actress shared a picture of her and her partner, Michael Dolan. The couple were seen twinning in black for the occasion, with Ileana looking elegant in a black gown while Michael looked dapper in a black suit. Sharing the cute picture, Ileana wrote, "Happy Valentine's Day to my studmuffin and my first real Valentine." Do Aur Do Pyaar: Vidya Balan and Pratik Gandhi’s Romantic Comedy Film To Hit Theatres on March 29 (View Motion Poster).

Ileana D’Cruz and Michael Dolan:

Ileana D'Cruz and Michael Dolan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

