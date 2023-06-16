To celebrate Imtiaz Ali's birthday, Parineeti Chopra shared a BTS click from Chamkila sets on her Instagram status. The actress captioned the picture as, "Happiest Bday to the coolest, most sensitive, and empathetic director! Can't wait for Chamkila". This is not the first time the Unnchai actress previously shared a long note and thanked the director. Speaking about the film, it revolves around two popular Punjabi singers Amarjot Kaur and Amar Singh Chamkila. While Parineeti will be essaying the role of Amarjot, Diljit will be seen as Chamkila. Chamkila: Parineeti Chopra Wraps Up Imtiaz Ali’s Film, Pens Heartfelt Note for Diljit Dosanjh and Team (View Post).

