The official trailer of InCar is finally out! Starring Ritika Singh as the main lead, the film revolves around the survival story of a college girl who gets kidnapped by a group of baddies, who molest and harm her. Helmed by Harsh Warrdhan, the film also stars Manish Jhanjholia, Sandeep Goyat, Sunil Soni and Gyan Prakash in key roles. Check out the intriguing trailer below. InCar First Look Out! Ritika Singh-Starrer Based on True Events to Release in Theatres on March 3 (View Poster).

Watch InCar Trailer:

