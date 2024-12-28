Salman Khan's birthday bash in Jamnagar was nothing short of spectacular, with grand fireworks lighting up the sky and stunning décor setting the perfect tone for the celebration. The actor’s family and friends gathered to mark his special day, with Deanne Pandey and Sohail Khan offering glimpses from the event. Several fan clubs shared videos showcasing the breathtaking fireworks display in honour of Salman’s 59th birthday. The celebration reportedly took place at the Ambani family’s residence. Sohail Khan Shares Glimpses of Family and Friends Jetting Off to Jamnagar for Salman Khan’s 59th Birthday Bash (Watch Video).

Family and Friends at Salman Khan’s Birthday Bash

The Khan Fam

The Spectacular Fireworks

