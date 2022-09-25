Karan Wahi previously posted a picture of himself shirtless on his Instagram. Later Shah Rukh Khan also posted a picture of himself shirtless and fans are going wild over the two hunks flaunting their almost seemingly sculpted abs. Karan also shared SRK's shirtless image on his story. Shah Rukh Khan's Popular Movies Get a 'Come to My Bed' One-Line Plot Summaries and They are Effing Hilarious!

Via Karan Wahi's Story

Karan Wahi

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Wahi (@karanwahi)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)