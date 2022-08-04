Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif has recently left her fans concerned and shocked by changing her Instagram name to Camedia Moderatez for sometime. However, she has now again changed back her name to Katrina Kaif. Her sudden name change, has left netizens in speculations if her Instagram handle has been hacked. Katrina Kaif Chooses a Wedding Click With Vicky Kaushal As Her New Instagram Display Picture!

Here's The Screengrab Of Katrina Kaif's Instagram Profile:

Katrina Kaif's Instagram Profile

Check It Out:

Katrina Kaif's Name Change

Check Out The Report Below:

#KatrinaKaif recently left netizens concerned after she changed her name to Camedia Moderatez on #Instagram. Katrina has now changed her name back. This activity has left netizens wondering if her account has been hacked. She has also updated her display picture. pic.twitter.com/uAXK8TODEp — Mirror Now (@MirrorNow) August 4, 2022

