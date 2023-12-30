Kritika Kamra's Sri Lankan escapade spells relaxation, featuring mirror selfies, tranquil landscapes, and the rhythmic ocean waves. Sporting a chic white crochet dress, she embraced the essence of her holiday. Kamra's picturesque beachside moments captured her joyous demeanor, radiating pure bliss amid the serene ambiance. Sharing glimpses on social media, the actress showcased a blend of fun-filled beach activities and tranquil respites, encapsulating the essence of her rejuvenating vacation in Sri Lanka. Bambai Meri Jaan: Kritika Kamra Says Her Character is a Woman of 'Many Shades'.

See Kritika Kamra's Vacay Dump Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kritika Kamra (@kkamra)

