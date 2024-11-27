Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are currently immersed in the production of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's period drama, Love & War. While the film's crew has maintained strict secrecy regarding the actors' looks, leaked images have surfaced online, offering a glimpse into their avatars. The pictures shared by Zoom, reveal Ranbir sporting a classic look, complete with a white shirt, blue trousers, a blue tie and slicked-back hair. It is speculated that he portrays an Air Force pilot in the film. Alia, on the other hand, serves vintage charm with a unique puff hairdo and a white co-ord set. The movie also stars Vicky Kaushal and is set to release in 2026. ‘Love & War’: Shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Film Starring Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal Delayed for THIS Reason!

Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt Shoot for 'Love & War'

Zoom exclusive: Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt spotted filming in their fresh new looks for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s upcoming movie Love & War in the city. Fans are buzzing with anticipation to see the duo collaborate under Bhansali’s direction. 😍🎬 Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love &… pic.twitter.com/68Kp2IxDUa — @zoomtv (@ZoomTV) November 27, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)