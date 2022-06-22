Vijay Deverakonda’s much-awaited boxing flick Liger is all set to release on August 25 and the actor has shared a cryptic tweet for fans. The Arjun Reddy star tweeted 'Know that I hear you.. your man has always got a plan 10." Which can be the case that the actor is hinting at Liger's trailer release date? The film also has a cameo from boxing legend Mike Tyson, Liger: Ananya Panday Gives A Glimpse Of The Best Time While Shooting For The Film In Nevada! Check Out The Throwback Pictures.

Vijay Deverakonda's Cryptic Tweet

Know that I hear you.. your man has always got a plan. “10” #Liger — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) June 22, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)