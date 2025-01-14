Bhooth Bangla star Wamiqa Gabbi celebrated Lohri 2025 with a heartwarming social media post. Using Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta's iconic song "Lo Aa Gayi Lohri" from Veer-Zaara, she lip-synced along with the music and shared the video with her fans. "I miss my family," she captioned the post, expressing a touch of homesickness during the festive season. Lohri, a vibrant Punjabi festival marking the end of winter, is celebrated with bonfires, folk songs and traditional delicacies. Chiranjeevi Attends Pongal 2025 Celebrations With PM Narendra Modi at Union Minister G Kishan Reddy's Residence in Delhi (Watch Videos).

Wamiqa Gabbi Wishes Everyone a Happy Lohri in Bollywood Style

Haaaaappy Lohri everyone 🔥 I miss my family 🌸 pic.twitter.com/dQRHsbdrS6 — Wamiqa Gabbi (@iWamiqaGabbi) January 13, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)