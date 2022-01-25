The makers of Looop Lapeta are leaving no stones unturned to promote Taapsee Pannu and Tahir Raj Bhasin's film. A new promo showing a glimpse of Taapsee and Tahir's chemistry has surfaced online. Tahir is seen doing a cute 'happy dance' that you cannot miss.

Take A Look At The Video Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)