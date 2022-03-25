Madhuri Dixit and Sidharth Malhotra grooving to 90s hit "Pehla Pehla Pyar Hai" from Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! is so cool. MD took to Instagram and shared a clip of hers grooving with Sid on the Bollywood tune. Indeed, the duo look damn good together on screen. Ishaan Khatter Grooves With Madhuri Dixit On Her Popular Dance Number ‘Ghagra’ (Watch Video).

Watch Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Madhuri Dixit (@madhuridixitnene)

