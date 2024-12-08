Punjabi rockstar Diljit Dosanjh is currently busy with his Dil-Luminati India Tour 2024. As a part of it, the singer performed at a concert in Indore on Sunday, December 8. In a video posted on his Instagram handle, Diljit could be seen talking about the black marketing of his concert tickets. He said, "Bohot der see desh mein mere khilaaf chal raha hai ki Diljit ke ticket black ho rahi hai. To bhai mera kasoor thodi hai. Agar koi 10ki ticket lelo aur 100 mein becho, toh usme mera kya kasooor?" (For some time now, there have been discussions regarding the black marketing of my concert tickets. If someone buys my tickets for INR 10 and resells them for INR 100, how am I at fault?) He further said, "Media walon jitne ilzaam lagane hai laga lo. Na to koi badnaami ka bhay hai, naahi koi tension. Bharat me jab see cinema hai 10-20 kabse chalra hai." (Media folks, do whatever you wish to, I am not afraid of defamation. And this is nothing new, buying something for 10 and selling it to 20 has been happening from a long time). Diljit's reaction comes after two people were arrested in Indore on Saturday for selling tickets to the concert at inflated prices. ( Deepika Padukone Teaches Kannada to Diljit Dosanjh, Grooves to ‘Lover’ at Singer’s Dil-Luminati Concert 2024 in Bengaluru (Watch Videos).

Diljit Dosanjh on His Tickets Being Sold in Black

