As the iconic Bollywood film Mughal-E-Azam turned 63 on August 5, Saira Banu took to Instagram and penned a long note lauding the timeless classic. In the heartwarming post, veteran actress celebrated the film’s legacy along with praising her late husband Dilip Kumar's stellar performance in the movie. "Sahib's portrayal of Prince Salim was nothing short of mesmerizing. His ability to infuse life into the character, whether in moments of tender romance or fierce rebellion," a part of her post reads. Saira Banu Shares a Monochrome Pic of Dilip Kumar Playing Cricket, Veteran Actress Recalls Good Old Days! (View Post).

Saira Banu on Mughal-E-Azam Turning 63:

