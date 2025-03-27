A miraculous incident in Shivsinghpura, Sikar, has left people astonished, proving the saying, “Jako Rakhe Saiyan, Mar Sake Na Koi.” A man named Sanjay was sitting outside his house, engrossed in his mobile, unaware that a venomous black snake was silently approaching him. Just as the snake was about to strike, a bull suddenly appeared, startling the snake, which then changed its direction and slithered away. The entire event was captured on CCTV, and the video is now going viral on social media. Locals consider it a divine intervention, believing that the bull was sent by God to save the man. The incident has amazed everyone, highlighting how, at times, animals unexpectedly become protectors of human lives. Faridabad: Woman Hides in Cupboard for 2 Hours As Cow, Bull Barge Into Bedroom, Neighbours Burst Firecrackers To Drive Animals Out (Watch Video).

Bull Saves Man from Venomous Snake in Sikar

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)