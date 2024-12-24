Sidharth Malhotra dropped a post introducing Janhvi Kapoor in Param Sundari, the upcoming cross-cultural romance from Indian production house Maddock Films, set for release on July 25, 2025. Directed by Tushar Jalota, the film tells the story of a love affair between a North Indian protagonist (played by Sidharth Malhotra) and a South Indian character (played by Janhvi Kapoor), set in the picturesque backwaters of Kerala. With stunning visuals and a heartfelt plot, Param Sundari promises to take audiences on a rollercoaster ride of laughter, chaos, and love. ‘VVAN – Force of the Forest’: Sidharth Malhotra and Ekta Kapoor’s TVF Folk Mythological Thriller To Release on Chhath 2025 (Watch Teaser).

‘Param Sundari’ to Release in July 2025: Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor’s Love Story Unveiled

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)