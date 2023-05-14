Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are officially engaged! The duo exchanged rings on May 13 in Delhi and looked fab posing as a couple for the first time for paps. Now, an inside video from the ceremony is all over the internet which sees Raghav planting a kiss on Parineeti's cheek as she sings "Ve Maahi" from Kesari during the celebration. Aww!! Parineeti Chopra Gets Engaged to Raghav Chadha; Check Out the Couple's Dreamy Pics From Their Engagement Ceremony!

Raghav Chadha Kisses Parineeti Chopra:

The best part about these videos coming out of Raghav and Parineeti's Engagement ceremony is that it brings a welcome change, Politicians are just normal human beings and do not need to act holier than thou all the time. Very heart-warming. pic.twitter.com/el1pjMknG9 — Roshan Rai (@RoshanKrRaii) May 13, 2023

