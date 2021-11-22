Patralekhaa’s family gave a warm welcome to their newest family member, Rajkummar Rao with a sweet post. Patralekhaa's younger sister, Parnalekha, took to Instagram to share a family picture post the wedding ceremony. One can see Rajkummar, Patralekaa and her family including Parnalekha, her brother Agnish Paul and her mother Papri Paul in the happy picture. Agnish and Rajkummar were seen holding Patralekhaa’s pooches Dude and Gaga as well.

Take A Look At The Picture Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ｐａｒｎａｌｅｋｈａ🍃+✍🏼 (@parnalekha9)

