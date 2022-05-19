Applause Entertainment announced their new project today which will be based on the life of Mahatma Gandhi. Along with this news, they also revealed that it's Pratik Gandhi who will essay the role of Gandhi on screen. Well, based on the writings of Ramachandra Guha, a series will be adapted from his two books namely ‘Gandhi Before India’ and ‘Gandhi - The Years that Changed the World’. The Great Indian Murder Season 1 Review: Richa Chadha, Pratik Gandhi’s Murder-Mystery Series Is Appealing Despite Its Nihilistic Mood and Inconsistent Structure (LatestLY Exclusive).

Have a Look:

