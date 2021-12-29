Twinkle Khanna and her father Rajesh Khanna celebrate their birthday together on December 29. The actor had passed away in July 2012. Twinkle has remembered her late father on his birth anniversary with a very special note and a priceless picture from her childhood days. While sharing the post she captioned it as, “He always said I was the best present he could have ever received, as I tumbled feet first into the world on his birthday. A little star looking up at the biggest one in the galaxy. It’s our day together, now and forever.”

Twinkle Khanna Remembers Rajesh Khanna On His Birth Anniversary

