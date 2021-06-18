Bollywood film producer Ramesh Taurani got 365 of his employees vaccinated on May 30 and June 3, however, they are yet to receive a certificate.

Speaking about the same, Ramesh Taurani said, "Yes, we are still waiting for the certificates and when my office people contacted him (Sanjay Gupta from SP Events), he said it will come by this Saturday (June 12), we got 356 people vaccinated and paid Rs 1,200 per dose plus GST. But more than the money, now we are worried about what was given to us. Is it genuine Covishield or any saline water?" he added, "We were told we would get the vaccination certificate from Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital [in Mumbai]."

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)