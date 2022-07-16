Ranbir Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur met each other at an event last evening. The actors, who also share a great bond off screen, were all smiles as they bumped into each other. Ranbir was seen hugging and kissing Aditya and greeting each other. This reminded their fans of the actors’ roles as Kabir “Bunny” Thapar and Avinash “Avi” Arora from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. Aditya Roy Kapur Reveals That There Was No Bachelor Party for Newly-Married Ranbir Kapoor, Says ‘I Am Still Waiting’ (Watch Video).

Ranbir Kapoor & Aditya Roy Kapur

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

Bunny & Avi

YJHD

BFFs Goals

Ranbir Kapoor & Aditya Roy Kapur at #HTMostStylish awards today. 😘🫶🏻 pic.twitter.com/M9V06JbHrm — Ranbir Kapoor Universe (@RanbirKUniverse) July 15, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)