Ace director Rohit Shetty celebrates his 50th birthday today, March 14. Wishes poured in from every direction for the action director on his special day. Among the B-town celebs who wished Rohit was actress Katrina Kaif. The actress took her Instagram to extend heartwarming wishes to Rohit. Sharing a picture of Rohit on her Instagram story, Katrina wrote, "Happy Birthday @itsrohitshetty All the love to you & wishing you the best year ahead." Rohit Shetty Birthday: Ajay Devgn Sends Warm Wishes to Director, Actor Writes ’Another Year Older, but the Stunts Keep Getting Crazier (View Pic).

Check Out Katrina Kaif’s Instagram Story:

Katrina Kaif on her Instagram Story (Photo Credits: Instagram)

