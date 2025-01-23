Mohammad Rahul Amin Fakir, the father of Shariful Islam, was accused of attacking Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan at his Bandra residence on January 16. In a recent interview, Fakir admitted that Shariful illegally entered India from Bangladesh in March-April 2024 and was hiding in different locations until he obtained his Indian documents. Fakir also said that the face of the person in the CCTV footage, which was widely circulated on social media from the actor's Bandra apartment, did not match the appearance of his son as he never kept his hair long. Mumbai Police Find ‘Clinching’ Evidence in Saif Ali Khan Stabbing Case, Say Key Document Proves Attacker Mohammad Shahzad a ‘Bangladeshi National’.

Father of Accused in Saif Ali Khan’s Attack Says CCTV Footage Does Not Match His Son’s Face

IANS Exclusive Watch: Father of Mohammed Shariful Islam, the accused in the attack on actor Saif Ali Khan, says, "What is shown in the CCTV, my son never keeps his hair long. I believe my son is being framed" pic.twitter.com/wmQLLo0yVI — IANS (@ians_india) January 23, 2025

Key Observations in the Case

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jist (@jist.news)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)