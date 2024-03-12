Sanjay Dutt's daughter, Trishala Dutt, posted a cryptic post on her social media on Tuesday, March 12. Taking to her Instagram stories, Trishala posted a post regarding 'absent parenting'. The post shared read, "Sometimes an absent parenting is a blessing disguise. Because the demons they carry can inflict more pain than their absence ever could. It's not fair and it's not right, but you'll be okay. Trishala's Instagram account is private, and a screenshot of her story is going viral on social media platforms. Sanjay Dutt's elder daughter, Trishala, is a psychotherapist by profession. Happy Women’s Day 2024: Sanjay Dutt Shares Video Montage Featuring the ‘Incredible’ Women in His Life, Calling Them His ‘Inspiration’ – WATCH.

Check Out Trishala Dutt’s Insta Story Here:

Trishala Dutt on her Instagram Story (Photo Credits: Instagram)

