Satish Kaushik's untimely death on March 8 has sent shockwaves in the industry. Reportedly, he passed away due to heart attack. Known for starring in films like Mr India, Deewana Mastana, Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron among others, he was terrific as an actor. However, not only a great artist, he also was quite passionate about his health and used to make sure to stay fit. Here's an old video of Satish Kaushik working out at a gym. Check it out. RIP Satish Kaushik: Old Video of the Actor-Director Delivering a Touching Shayari on The Kapil Sharma Show Goes Viral (Watch Video).

Satish Kaushik's Old Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)