Tiger Shroff’s upcoming film with Shashank Khaitan has been announced! Titled Screw Dheela, the makers have dropped a teaser video and it showcases Tiger’s character in a rough and tough avatar. The handsome hunk, who is in villains’ custody, is seen getting emotional after a silhouette of a woman is shown to him. He is then seen packing solid punches in this this teaser video. Rashmika Mandanna to Star Opposite Tiger Shroff in Shashank Khaitan’s Action Entertainer – Reports.

Screw Dheela Teaser Video

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)