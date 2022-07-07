The makers of Shabaash Mithu dropped a new song titled "Hindustan Meri Jaan" today. Featuring Taapsee Pannu in the track, the melody sees the actress as the former Test and ODI captain of the India women's national cricket team, Mithali Raj. It also showcases the cricketer's journey from childhood to being a star. The song is sung by Amit Trivedi and Kailash Kher. Shabaash Mithu Song Fateh: Romy and Charan’s Inspirational Track for Taapsee Pannu’s Mithali Raj Biopic Is Out (Watch Video).

