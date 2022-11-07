S Shankar and Ranveer Singh will be teaming up for a three part film based on the Velpari novel about the story of the Great Tamil King Pari, And what was the reason for the Chera, Chola, and Pandyan triads to wage war on the small country of Parambu. The book is written by Su Venkatesan. Ranveer Singh Performs the Iconic Srivalli From the Film Pushpa: The Rise.

View More Here:

EXCLUSIVE: #RanveerSingh and #Shankar to team up on the biggest Pan Indian Cinematic event - #Shankar to direct #Ranveer in a 3-part film based on the iconic #Velpari Novel. Filming begins in 2023. Read more detailshttps://t.co/BfCfgyXBdY — Himesh (@HimeshMankad) November 7, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)