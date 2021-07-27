Shershaah's trailer was launched at Kargil on Vijay Diwas day, the day when Indian Army clinched victory against Pakistan in 1999. The film charts the journey of Captain Vikram Batra who was awarded with Param Vir Chakra. The video shows how the army received the trailer at the event. Shershaah will stream on Amazon Prime on August 12.

