As per latest reports, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are tying the knot on February 7. As fans eagerly wait for some updates from the couple’s big day, Juhi Chawla dropped a picture from her flight and added ‘#SidKiara’, revealing she’s off to Jaisalmer to attend the star-studded ceremony. Apparently, Kiara’s father Jagdeep Advani and Juhi Chawla are childhood friends. Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani Wedding Schedule Gets Leaked! Shershaah Couple’s Main Reception To Take Place on February 7 (View Pic).

Juhi Chawla’s Insta Story

Juhi Chawla (Photo Credits: Instagram/@iamjuhichawla)

