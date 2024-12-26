The wait is almost over! Fans of Salman Khan can now mark their calendars for an exciting update. The makers of Sikandar have officially announced the teaser release date and time. Nadiadwala Grandson Productions revealed on social media that the first glimpse of the action-packed film will be unveiled on Salman Khan’s 59th birthday, December 27, at 11:07 AM IST (Indin Standard Time). Directed by AR Murugadoss, Sikandar features Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead. The highly anticipated film is set to hit theatres during Eid 2025, promising an unforgettable cinematic experience. Stay tuned! Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna ‘Sikandar’ Song Shoot: Farah Khan To Choreograph Dance Numbers at Taj Falaknuma Palace In Hyderabad.

'Sikandar' Teaser to Be Out on December 27

You asked, and we heard you. Here’s our Biggest gift for all you @BeingSalmanKhan fans on Sikandar's birthday 🔥🔥 Stay Tuned for the #SikandarTeaser tomorrow at 11:07 AM 🔥https://t.co/CJ4DxIq0ky #SajidNadiadwala’s #Sikandar Directed by @ARMurugadoss Releasing in cinemas… pic.twitter.com/fov8s4gL6J — Nadiadwala Grandson (@NGEMovies) December 26, 2024

Watch Salman Khan's 'Sikandar' Teaser Here:

