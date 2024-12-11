Amid swirling divorce rumours about Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan, Amitabh Bachchan recently shared a cryptic message on X (Twitter), urging for peace. "Sukh-shanti rehne ki bhiksha, suno, kam bolo" (Begging for peace and happiness, listen, speak less), the megastar wrote. FYI, Aishwarya and the Bachchan family reportedly had a falling out in July 2024, sparking gossip of discord. This speculation arose after Aishwarya and her daughter Aaradhya attended Anant Ambani's wedding separately from the rest of the family. However, Abhishek and Aishwarya were recently spotted together at a Mumbai wedding, posing happily for photos, fuelling speculation that all may be well between the couple. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan Dance to ‘Desi Girl’ with Daughter Aaradhya Bachchan Amidst Divorce Rumours in Viral Video - WATCH.

Amitabh Bachchan Calls For Peace

T 5218(i) - संक्षेप, आदर सम्मन की क्षेप , हीन ही समीक्षा, सुख शांति रहने की भिक्षा , सुनो, कम बोलो — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) December 10, 2024

