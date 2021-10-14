Sunny Deol created a stir online with his latest tweet. The actor/politician shared a poster of his upcoming film. The actor shared that the title of the film and other details about it will be unveiled tomorrow. This sparked discussions as to what the film will be all about.

The poster has the number '2' written on it with the tagline that reads 'The Katha Continues...'. Sunny's blockbuster film, Gadar also had the same tagline that read, 'Ek Prem Katha'and we think, the film could be a sequel to his hit film.

Take A Look At His Tweet Below:

Announcing Something very special and close to my heart tomorrow at 11 am. Watch this space tomorrow.🙏 pic.twitter.com/AJiCFuNh7h — Sunny Deol (@iamsunnydeol) October 14, 2021

