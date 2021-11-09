Joju George played the role of a retired policeman in the Malayalam film Joseph. The film was directed by M Padmakumar and written by Shahi Kabir. The crime thriller was lauded for its bold narrative and Joju’s impressive performance. Reports are rife that this hit film will now be remade in Hindi and Sunny Deol will be stepping into Joju George’s shoes. It is also said that Padmakumar who had directed the original will be helming the Hindi version too, and it will be bankrolled by producer Kamal Mukut. However, there has been no official announcement on this remake or its cast yet.

Malayalam Film Joseph To Be Remade In Hindi

EXCLUSIVE: #SunnyDeol to play a retire police officer in Malayalam film #Joseph remake; #MPadmakumar to direct the Hindi version too. #KamalMukut to produce. Here's all you need to know pic.twitter.com/ey79FQ9uvy — Deba Bhai (@jio_debu) November 8, 2021

